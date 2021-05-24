Portrait of MDI: See the community through its own eyes 

BAR HARBOR—Got a pandemic project you want to show off? Or a favorite spot somewhere on Mount Desert Island that you want others to see? Maybe you had a significant birthday or anniversary and didn’t get to invite many people to the party?

Now is your time to share those memories on the big screen. Video clips of up to 60 seconds and still photo image submissions are being requested through June 10. Once compiled, they will be part of a community-wide media project for the whole island to see.

The Jesup Memorial Library and Reel Pizza Cinerama are teaming up on a video installation project they are calling “Portrait of MDI.” Community-provided content will be displayed on the Jesup’s four large front-facing windows during the nighttime hours of June 14-19.

The project is meant to celebrate the community while also drawing attention to the library, which recently completed a $2 million restoration project.

There are two important things to know before you either begin to take photos or videos or search your archives: All images and video must be in a vertical format (portrait) and there will be no sound to accompany the videos.

The reason for the vertical orientation is so that it will display properly inside the windows, which boast a roughly 7– by 3.5-foot viewing space. So, whether the images or video footage were taken last year or has yet to be taken, it must be submitted in this orientation.

“We are looking for a wide variety of perspectives,” explained Mollie Cashwell of Gary Friedmann & Associates, who has been working on the project alongside Reel Pizza owner Chris Vincenty, the brainchild behind the vertical format concept. “Any image or video that moves you,” she said. “Something that brings you happiness, or something you see outside your window,” she added.

There is no limit on the number of submissions that can be sent. “The more the merrier,” said Cashwell, given that the four window-framed montages will play over the course of four nights from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. A list of all contributors will be published on the Jesup’s website but will not be displayed with each image.

For those wishing to participate but who do not have a camera or smartphone, a device can be borrowed from the Jesup’s circulation desk.

Go to www.jesuplibary.org/portrait by June 10 to make your submissions.