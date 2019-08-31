Porter Fox to speak

MOUNT DESERT — Author Porter Fox will discuss his book “Northland: a 4,000 Mile Journey Along Amercia’s Forgotten Border” Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

The northern border of the United States was America’s primary border for years and is the world’s longest international boundary. While the southern border is now much discussed, Fox set out to demystify the northern border telling stories of its past and the people who call “Northland” home.

Fox traversed the border by canoe, freighter, car and foot. He made the journey along the national boundary line from east to west in sections over the course of three years, returning home to Brooklyn, N.Y. in between.

Setting out from the easternmost point in the mainland United States, Fox followed explorer Samuel de Champlain’s route across the Northeast; crossed the Great Lakes on a freighter; tracked America’s fur traders through the Boundary Waters; and traced the forty-ninth parallel from Minnesota to the Pacific Ocean.

A Mount Desert Island High School graduate who grew up in Southwest Harbor, Fox teaches at Columbia University and is the editor of Nowhere and the author of the book “DEEP: The Story of Skiing and the Future of Snow.” His writing has appeared in the New York Times, The Believer, Outside Magazine, National Geographic Adventure and The Best American Travel Writing.

