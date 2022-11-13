Popular contest makes delectable comeback 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Gingerbread Contest is making a comeback at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, the contest’s prize purse will be doubled to $500. There will also be a community favorite prize of $250 and a children’s prize of $250.

Entries should be made with all edible materials and delivered to La Rochelle between 2-4 p.m. Dec. 9. The kid’s category is for children ages 13 or under, and reasonable adult assistance is permitted.

This free event is hosted by the Bar Harbor Historical Society and sponsored by Swan Agency Real Estate. All are welcome to view the gingerbread houses and vote for their favorite on Saturday and the museum and gift shop will be open for free admission that day.

Those who plan to attend the contest and open house on Dec. 10 are encouraged to register for the event online at www.barharborhistorical.org/events.