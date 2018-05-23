Pops orchestra presents “Under the Big Top”

ELLSWORTH — The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra will perform a show titled “Under the Big Top” at The Grand on Saturday, June 2, at 6 p.m.

The performance of songs from the circus is appropriate for all ages. Tickets costs $12 for adults, $7 for youths. Call 667-9500 or visit grandonline.org.

TEMPO is open to musicians of all ages and is comprised of strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion for the full orchestral experience. The orchestra serves the cultural life of Midcoast, central and Downeast Maine. Rehearsals are centrally located at The Grand in Ellsworth. Bringing generations together with music, TEMPO provides entertainment and education to both the musicians and audience. Contact Rebecca Edmondson at [email protected] or 244-7193.