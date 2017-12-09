Pop-up winter farm stand set

MOUNT DESERT — A one-time pop-up farm stand will open at Floret, 1043 Main St., on Friday, Dec. 15, from 3-5 p.m.

The farm stand is organized by Floret, Healthy Acadia, A Climate to Thrive and farmers and food producers on Mount Desert Island.

“You’ll be able to shop for some of your favorite local farmers’ market products, including fresh winter greens and vegetables, in a cozy, flower-filled space; enjoy hot drinks, music and community; and learn about the weekly FarmDrop-winter market that will start in January,” said Jill Higgins, project manager of A Climate to Thrive.

Healthy Acadia is adding an MDI branch to their Blue Hill FarmDrop, which will enable customers to order from their favorite farmers, food artisans and fisherman cooperatives quickly and easily whenever they want to and pick up their presorted orders on Friday afternoons at Floret. There also will be local produce and other food products available to buy during the pick-up, organized by A Climate to Thrive.

“Buying local, sustainably grown and produced products with minimal packaging helps both our environment and our local economy thrive and moves us toward our Climate to Thrive goal of MDI energy independence and sustainability by 2030,” said Higgins. “Let’s pack this preview and show the farmers and vendors that there’s enough support to make a winter market succeed here!”

Volunteers are needed. Contact Higgins at [email protected] or 664-4040.