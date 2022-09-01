Pop-up restaurant to open Labor Day weekend at Bayview Hotel

BAR HARBOR — Chef Adri Garcia has always been in the kitchen, merging her love of life and locally sourced ingredients to help bring healthy eating into the community. She is now bringing that passion to Bar Harbor’s Bayview Hotel. A pop-up restaurant called Vegetarian Kitchen at the Rusticator Room launches Labor Day weekend.

During her culinary studies at Le Cordon Bleu in Miami, Garcia won both gold and silver medals in American Culinary Federation cooking competitions. She followed her cooking passion to work in the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, well known for The French Laundry, Bouchon and Ad Hoc in Napa Valley, Cali.

Garcia’s desire to source the best ingredients brought her to the farms in Homestead, Fla. One farm in particular caught her attention, and she became the executive chef and kitchen manager at Verde Community Farm & Market.

“We are excited to have Chef Adri in the kitchen at our vegetarian pop-up,” said Swan Hospitality Group owner Kim Swan. “I’m confident that our F&B Manager Sarah Roberts and Chef Adri are going to team up to do some great things at Bayview Hotel’s Rusticator Room. We love the idea of having locals as well as our guests enjoying the beautiful space and great food.”