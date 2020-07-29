Pop-up garden planted at the Jesup 

BAR HARBOR—The Roman statesman Cicero once said, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” Visitors to the Jesup Memorial Library this summer will now have both thanks to a partnership between the library and the Bar Harbor Garden Club. This month, the two organizations installed two social–distancing-friendly benches and three large pots of flowers and herbs on the lawn beside the library.

The property around the Jesup has changed a great deal over the past year during phases one and two of its capital campaign. The building next door was removed in 2019 to make way for the library’s drainage repair and future expansion, and the entire front of the grounds was completely excavated this spring and only recently refilled and laid with sod.

The Jesup stores and preserves the Garden Club’s historical archives, dating back to its formation in 1934, and the club has contributed plantings in the past to the Jesup’s front garden beds. For this new collaboration, the president of the club, Jane Sanderson, put out a call to the members, and was joined by Barbara Bremekamp, Suzanne Fitzgerald, JoAnne Fuerst, Rita Gallon, Sharyn Hastings, Donna Reis, Deb Smith, and Kim Zdenek in planning the pop-up garden. Peter Hastings, owner of the Acadia Hotel and Ivy Manor Inn, made the installation possible with the use of his company’s tractor. Funds for the project came from contributions by all members of the garden club. The project plans evolved as the pandemic unfolded. The benches have been installed at a distance that will allow for safe, socially–distanced conversations, and the herbs planted will be used for Open Table MDI suppers that are prepared across the street in the Congregational Church and free for anyone to take home.

The benches will remain in place leading up to the groundbreaking on the Jesup’s future expansion, and are a permanent donation by the Bar Harbor Garden Club (a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine) to the garden spaces that will be created when the addition is completed.