Pollien to speak

BAR HARBOR — ArtWaves will host a free artist’s talk by painter, founding ArtWaves instructor and corvid enthusiast Robert Pollien on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Pollien, who was one of the first Acadia National Park Artists in Residence in 1993 and is doing another residency this year, will recount highlights of his years of painting and teaching, sharing with the audience the critical and practical processes that have guided his work. “He will also address his relationship with and deep appreciation for crows and ravens,” organizers said.

Pollien is one of the founding instructors at ArtWaves and an adjunct associate professor at the University of Maine. His work can be seen at Artemis Gallery in Northeast Harbor, Littlefield Gallery in Winter Harbor and at the Dowling Walsh Gallery in Rockland.

Contact 266-0010.