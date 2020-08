HANCOCK — There will be a poker chip ride Labor Day weekend to raise money for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Charities Fund.

The ride will begin at the Acadia ATV Club in Hancock at the beginning of the Sunrise Trail on Saturday, Sept. 5. Each hand is $20 (play as many as you want). Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the ride starts at 9.

There will be door prizes. The first place winner will receive $250, second place $100 and third place $50.

For more information, email [email protected]