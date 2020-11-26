Poinsettia Ball is canceled this year 

ELLSWORTH — The Poinsettia Ball is the premier annual holiday event and charity fundraiser for Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and the Ellsworth area, typically with over 425 business and community leaders and members coming together to celebrate the holiday and support their hospital. Over $1,000,000 has been raised from the Poinsettia Ball since its inception 29 years ago, with those funds benefitting patient care at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the annual Poinsettia Ball will not be held this year. In its place, the Poinsettia Ball spirit will be kept alive through a patient care campaign called “Shine a Light on Caring.” Machias Savings Bank will be the lead sponsor for the campaign. “We are very grateful for Machias Savings Bank’s unwavering support of our community hospital, and we want to thank them for helping us “Shine a Light on Caring,” said Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital President John Ronan.

The community is invited to celebrate, honor and thank Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital’s healthcare team while supporting the hospital’s patient care services. The past several months have been some of the most challenging ever faced. During this time, Maine Coast Hospital healthcare team members have exceeded expectations and continue to offer unwavering commitment to their patients.

Community members can express support in many ways:

Go to northernlighthealth.org/shine and contribute to the hospital’s patient care fund and help reach the campaign’s $40,000 goal .

The webpage also allows you to share a positive story regarding the healthcare team or send a message of thanks and support .

Dedicate your holiday light display to the healthcare team and use the hashtag #shinealightoncaring on social media to get the community involved .

For more information, contact JoAnn Brown, [email protected] or 664-5548.