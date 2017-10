BAR HARBOR — Poets and lovers of verse are invited to share their poetry or work that inspires them at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.

Haiku, odes, sonnets or free verse, finished pieces or drafts, are welcome at the slam, which, unlike traditional slams, is about community, camaraderie and celebrating different types of poetry. It’s not a competition.

Contact the Jesup 288-4245 or [email protected].