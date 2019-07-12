Poets to read

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Starr Cummin Bright and Susan Deborah King will read their poetry on Tuesday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Bright will be reading a variety of poems including some from her chapbook, “Inhabiting an Island.” Having married into a family who lived on Islesford year-round, she easily integrated into island life spending time in the waters surrounding the islands for the past thirty years.

A veterinarian by profession, Bright’s interest in poetry stirred when she become virtually mute from medication following a traumatic spinal cord injury she suffered in her mid-thirties. A long and slow recovery brought with it a love of poetry.

Her poems have been published in Apiary, Island Reader, #MeToo, Poetry Ink, Out of the Depths: Poetry of Poverty and her chapbook, “Inhabiting an Island.” Visit StarrCumminBright.com.

King is the author of five full-length poetry collections and one chapbook. Two of her books were written about Great Cranberry Island where she is a summer resident: “Tabernacle: Poems of an Island” and “Bog Orchids.” Others are “One-Breasted Woman,” “Dropping into the Flower,” “Coven” and “One Life, One Meeting.”

She is also editor of the anthology “Out of the Depths: Poetry of Poverty, Courage and Resilience.” She recently moved with her husband to Cumberland year-round from Minneapolis, where she taught creative writing, led retreats on creativity and spirituality and founded a reading series at Plymouth Congregational Church called Literary Witnesses.

Contact 244-7065.