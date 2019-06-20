Thursday - Jun 20, 2019

Poetry slam

June 20, 2019 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — The next Verse Unleashed! Poetry Slam will be held Friday, June 21, at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

“Share your poetry or a piece of poetry that inspires you,” event organizers said. “Whether it is a haiku, free verse or sonnet, we want to hear it.”

Unlike traditional slams, the Jesup’s poetry slam is not a competition. Rather, it’s “all about community and camaraderie. Bring your friends or family and share poetry in a supportive atmosphere.”

Contact 288-4245.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *