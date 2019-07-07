Poetry by Bright, King

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Starr Cummin Bright and Susan Deborah King will read their poetry on Tuesday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public library.

Bright will be reading a variety of poems including some from her chapbook, “Inhabiting an Island.” Having married into a family who lived on Islesford year-round, she easily integrated into island life spending time in the waters surrounding the islands for the past thirty years. A veterinarian by profession, her interest in poetry stirred when she become virtually mute from medication following a traumatic spinal cord injury she suffered in her mid-thirties. A long and slow recovery brought with it a love of poetry.

Her poems have been published in Apiary, Island Reader, #MeToo, Poetry Ink and elsewhere. Visit StarrCumminBright.com.

King is the author of five full-length poetry collections and one chapbook. Two of her books were written about Great Cranberry Island where she is a summer resident: “Tabernacle: Poems of an Island” and “Bog Orchids.”

She recently moved with her husband to Cumberland year round from Minneapolis, where she taught creative writing, led retreats on creativity and spirituality, and founded the reading series at Plymouth Congregational Church called Literary Witnesses.

