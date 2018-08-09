Poems, Painters, Patriots

Michael Komanecky, chief curator of the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, will give a talk Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library. The talk will focus on a book called “Poems of American Patriotism,” published in 1882 and again in 1922. The latter edition featured 17 drawings by Maine illustrator N. C. Wyeth. Komanecky will also discuss the huge popularity of poets such as Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, John Greenleaf Whittier, and Walt Whitman, and then-recent memories of World War I.