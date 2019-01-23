Poems about animals on tap for First Friday

MOUNT DESERT — Poet and art writer Carl Little will give a poetry reading Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. at the First Friday Coffeehouse at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Little will read poems about animals written by a range of poets. The reading will be accompanied by slides.

His own poems have been published in diverse publications, including LOCUSPOINT, The Ellsworth American and The Café Review. His poetry has recently been featured in Maine Sunday Telegram’s “Deep Water” series and “Poems from Here” on Maine Public Radio as well as in “3 Nations Anthology: Native, Canadian and New England Writers.”

His work can been included in five poetry anthologies edited by Wesley McNair.

Little’s most recent art book is “Philip Frey: Here and Now (Marshall Wilkes).” He is a regular contributor to Art New England, Working Waterfront, Ornament, and Maine Boats, Homes and Harbors.

He helped produce film portraits of artists William Thon, Dahlov Ipcar, Stephen Pace, and Jon Imber in the Maine Masters series. He is featured in Thom Willey’s video “Richard Estes: My Camera Is My Sketchbook.”

A native New Yorker, Little moved to Mount Desert Island in 1989. He holds degrees from Dartmouth, Columbia and Middlebury. He works as communications manager at the Maine Community Foundation.

The reading follows an open mic session hosted by Blue Gene, which begins at 7 p.m. All performing artists are welcome. Each person usually has about ten minutes at the mic.

The First Friday Coffeehouse is free of charge. Refreshments in support of the MDES Greenhouse Project will be on sale throughout the program. For more information, call 276-3333.