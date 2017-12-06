Play ‘Young Marx’ to be simulcast in HD

ELLSWORTH — The National Theatre of London production of the new comedy “Young Marx” will be simulcast in high definition at The Grand on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m.

In the play, “the year is 1850, and Europe’s most feared terrorist is hiding in Dean Street, Soho,” said a press release. “Broke, restless and horny, the 32-year-old revolutionary is a frothing combination of intellectual brilliance, invective, satiric wit and childlike emotional illiteracy. Creditors, spies, rival revolutionary factions and prospective seducers of his beautiful wife all circle like vultures. His writing blocked, his marriage dying, his friend Engels in despair at his wasted genius, his only hope is a job on the railway. But there’s still no one in the capital who can show you a better night [of drinking] than Karl Heinrich Marx.”

Rory Kinnear (“The Threepenny Opera,” “Penny Dreadful,” “Othello”) is Marx and Oliver Chris (“Twelfth Night,” “Green Wing”) is Engels in this new comedy written by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman. Broadcast live from The Bridge Theatre, London, the production is directed by Nicholas Hytner and reunites the creative team behind Broadway and West End hit comedy “One Man, Two Guvnors.”

General admission tickets cost $15 for adults/seniors, $12 for Grand members/military and $10 for students. Visit the box office, call 667-9500 or visit www.grandonline.org.