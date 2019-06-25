Play reading, or tag sale? Both!

TREMONT — Barn Arts will host a reading of “Groundswell,” a new play by artist-in-residence Taylor Beidler set in a New England swap shop, on Saturday, July 29, at 6 p.m. for an evening that will be a performance, tag sale, and community event all rolled into one.

The Barn will be transformed into the swap shop in the play through partnerships with two local businesses that will offer items for sale at the event.

Fred’s Antique Store in Southwest Harbor and Serendipity Thrift Store in Bar Harbor are providing clothing, accessories, furniture, and household items that will be for sale at the Barn beginning at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from sales will benefit the Bar Harbor Food Pantry and the Barn Arts Residency Program and audience members can purchase items up until 7 p.m., when the space and everything in it will become the set and setting for the reading of the play.

After the reading, the event at the Barn will continue with an intermission featuring a S’more Party around the campfire, followed by a film screening of scenes from Hollywood Westerns, with commentary by Conrad Kluck, the lead artist on a project called Six Shooter, a new piece exploring “the mythical fictional figure of the White American Cowboy and the relationship America has with guns and gun violence,” a press release said.

Popcorn will be served.

Visit barnarts.me or contact 412-9435.