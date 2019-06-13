Plastics Project update planned

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A presentation from the MDI Plastics Project will be held Tuesday, June 25, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Four Southwest Harbor teenagers spearheaded successful initiatives to ban the distribution of single-use plastic bags by local retailers in Southwest Harbor, Bar Harbor, Mount Desert and Tremont.

Now finishing their sophomore years at MDI High School, Ella Izenour, Caroline Musson, Charlotte Partin and Logan Wilbur, will talk about how and why they made this happen. As part of their presentation, they will show a 30-minute condensed version of “A Plastic Ocean” a documentary that investigates the worldwide impact of plastics on oceans and marine animals.

The event is free and open to the public. Contact 244-7065.