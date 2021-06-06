Plant sale helps Wild Gardens of Acadia 

BAR HARBOR—The Wild Gardens of Acadia Plant Sale will be held Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bar Harbor Athletic Fields on Park Street near the MDI YMCA, with a rain date of Sunday, June 13.

The plant sale features a selection of native plants, annuals and perennials, vegetable seedlings, house plants and ferns. Cash or checks will be accepted.

Proceeds from the sale fund the maintenance and operations of the Wild Gardens of Acadia at Sieur de Monts in Acadia National Park.

For more information about the gardens, go to friendsofacadia.org and click on the Get Involved tab.