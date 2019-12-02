BAR HARBOR — The 2020 Bar Harbor Music Festival’s 54th Season will run from Sunday, June 28 to Sunday, July 26.
The festival will celebrate the music of Beethoven, 2020 being the 250th anniversary of his birth.
Visit barharbormusicfestival.org.
