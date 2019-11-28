Planetarium program set

MOUNT DESERT — Science educators from Chewonki will lead a program using the STARLAB Inflatable Planetarium Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

The educators will provide multiple short astronomy tours, discuss some of their favorite stars and constellations, answer questions from the audience and share stories inspired by the night sky.

Participants are welcome to come and go as they please.

This event is free and open to the public.

Contact the library at 276-3333.