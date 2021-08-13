Pizza is a family affair  

TOWN HILL — Located across from the Town Hill playground sits a small red building where Susanne Hopkins and her husband Stephen recently opened West Eden Pizza.

When the building, formerly known as Island Star Takeaway, became available for lease, the family from Town Hill was quick to seize the opportunity.

“My husband Stephen has worked as a cook in the Bar Harbor restaurant scene since 2000 – he has a long history in this business,” said Susanne, who added that the two met while working at Fishhouse Grill on West Street.

The couple, who have three kids, opened the takeout in May with an initial goal to stay out of the hustle and bustle of Bar Harbor.

“We barely have a commute. We just live right around the corner. We know lots of other people that live in Town Hill or who work off island so we knew it would be a good location for commuters and also neighbors,” Susanne said.

“Pizza was definitely something that we liked a lot and it’s a nice family thing to do,” said Stephen. Since day one, their high-school-age daughters, Soren and Harmony, as well as their 6-year-old son Abram, have been helping.

“They [Soren and Harmony] make all the desserts from scratch. We’ve been doing homemade whoopie pies with different fillings. We do a cookie dough whoopie pie, a ‘Cherry Garcia’ whoopie pie,” said Susanne.

Stephen, the pizza chef, said that he tries to buy the best locally and naturally made products, including their dough, which has no preservatives.

“I hand cut everything. It’s something that I do constantly to make sure it’s the best pizza you can have. I do everything myself,” he said.

Items on their menu are named after family members and movies that their family enjoys.

“The whole idea of our business model is to keep it in the family. Everybody that comes in, whether they are a local or not, we really appreciate their business,” said Susanne.

The family plans to keep the business open year-round at least four days a week.

For more information, visit westedenpizza.com.