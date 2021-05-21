Pirate’s Cove holds fundraiser for veterans 

BAR HARBOR—Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf in Bar Harbor is holding its 14th annual Putting for Patriots fundraiser through May 31.

This national event supports two nonprofits that serve wounded veterans and their families: Homes for Our Troops and TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors).

Funds raised at the Bar Harbor location will also benefit Operation Reboot Outdoors, a local charity that concentrates on getting veterans out of the house and into nature, providing healing through hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.

The charity event will occur simultaneously at 32 Pirate’s Cove, Pirate’s Island and Jungle Golf miniature golf courses throughout the U.S. Each business will contribute a percentage of their total sales over Memorial Day weekend, in addition to accepting customer donations.

“Memorial Day was founded to remember those who died serving our nation,” said Brad Graft, a former Marine and owner of Bar Harbor’s Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf. “The Pirate’s Cove/Pirate’s Island family is excited to host this annual event for the 14th year— a humble effort to serve living veterans, men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

Since its inception, Putting for Patriots has raised over $600,000.

For more information on the event, participating locations and charities supported, visit www.puttingforpatriots.com.