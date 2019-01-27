Piecework potholders

MOUNT DESERT — Quiltmaker Ruth Davis will lead an introduction to the art form Saturday, Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Davis is the owner of the Quilt ‘n Fabric store in Southwest Harbor.

The workshop will be an introduction to quiltmaking, in which different colored (mostly cotton) fabrics are sewed into a pattern, and fastened with some batting onto a backing. The workshop will be suitable for beginning sewers and also more advanced sewers, as Davis will bring patterns of different degrees of difficulty.

People will be able to complete more than one small item, such as a potholder, to take home.

Davis describes herself as someone who is more concerned with putting colors together than she is with absolute precision in sewing. She loves color and piecing. She will bring some of her own quilts to share.

The actual quilting, the step when the front and back of a quilt are sewn together, is not done by her. She sends the work out, to Lily Sweeney of Bar Harbor, who has a sewing machine with a long arm which can do machine quilting.

Beginning sewers in this workshop will sew a pattern using squares of cloth. Intermediate sewers will make a pin wheel, a pattern using triangles. More advanced sewers can make more complicated patterns such as Flying Geese.

Space in the workshop is limited; call 276-3333 to reserve a space. People taking the workshop will need to bring a sewing machine, a scissors or rotary cutter and cutting board, thread, a ruler, a seam ripper and some fabric swatches. Fabric will be supplied by the workshop organizers, but scraps about 18”x20” in favorite colors would be helpful, as would be 5” squares.

The workshop is free of charge. Call 276-3333.