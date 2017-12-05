Picton-Turbervill to play again at COA

BAR HARBOR — Classical pianist Edward Picton-Turbervill will perform works by Rachmaninoff, Ravel and others in a special return engagement at the College of the Atlantic Gates Community Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

The program will include some of Rachmaninoff’s famous preludes, Ravel’s “Sonatine” and at least one movement from “Le Tombeau de Couperin.”

It may be supplemented with works by Bach, Debussy, Billy Mayerl and Picton-Turbervill.

Picton-Turbervill was a chorister at Winchester Cathedral and then went on to Eton College, where he was awarded both academic and music scholarships. As organ scholar of St John’s College Cambridge, he played for numerous live broadcasts both in the U.K. and abroad, recorded three CDs, premiered works by Nico Muhly, Michael Finnissy and Francis Pott and performed in major international concert halls, including the Herkulessaal in Munich, the Esplanade in Singapore and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

In his final year at Cambridge, he was awarded the fellowship of the Royal College of Organists and graduated with a double first in music. Picton-Turbervill’s last CD with the choir of St John’s College, “Deo,” was editor’s choice in “Gramophone” and “BBC Music Magazine” Choral Disc of the Year.

After completing his bachelor’s, he stayed on at Cambridge to read for a master’s in environmental policy, supported by a benefactor’s scholarship from St John’s.

Picton-Turbervill is active as both a writer and composer: he has had music premiered on BBC Radio 3, and his first book, “Talking through Trees,” was published last year by the Old Stile Press, with woodcuts by Angela Lemaire. He has just finished a year studying German at the University of Heidelberg and is in Bar Harbor through December writing and composing.

He performed J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations, BWV 988, at COA this fall to rave reviews, according to a press release.