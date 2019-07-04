Piano, flute, pops concerts

BAR HARBOR — Alexandra Beliakovich, the emerging Belarussian-American pianist, presents a Bar Harbor Music Festival solo recital of music by J.S. Bach, Granados, Khosrowpour, Bartok, and Schubert on Friday, July 5, at 8 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church.

A versatile pianist, Beliakovich has appeared with the Belarusia Symphony Orchestra and as recitalist in Belarus, China, Cuba, Japan, Poland, Spain and the United States. Her recent engagements include concerto performances with the Havana Symphony Orchestra in Cuba.

Flutist Allison Kiger will perform American Classics with Beliakovich on Sunday, July 7, at 8 p.m. at the Congregational Church.

Highlighting their program is Valerie Coleman’s “Portraits of Langston” for flute, clarinet and piano, composed in 1970. Clarinetist Eric Thomas will join them in a program that also includes works by Piston, Barber, Copland, and Gershwin.

For six summers, Kiger studied at the Pierre Monteux School for Conductors and Orchestra Musicians, going on to found and present the professional concert series Mozart at Monteux. She holds degrees from the Royal Academy of Music in London, McGill University in Montreal, and Indiana University. Describing Kiger’s playing, Jeffrey Williams of the New York Concert Review wrote: “…sparkling…displayed virtuosity with practiced ease…”

The Bluenose Inn’s Great Room is the venue for the Festival’s annual “Pops” Concert on Tuesday, July 9, 8 p.m.

This year’s theme, “Gypsies, Thieves, and Ladies Who Lunch,” will star sopranos Audrey Babcock and April Martin with Cara Chowning at the piano. Also joining them will be mezzo-soprano Fenlon Lamb.

Their program will include music by Kurt Weill, Leonard Bernstein, Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart, Harold Arlen and George and Ira Gershwin. Audience members are invited to dine ahead at the pre-concert buffet which opens at 6 p.m.

The 23rd annual New Composers Forum takes place on Wednesday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m. in Gates Auditorium at the College of the Atlantic and is free and open to the public.

Tickets are $30, $15 for students. Pops, Jazz, and Gala tickets are $45. Opera tickets are $35, $50, and $80. All tickets entitle the purchaser to a reserved seat.

Contact 288-5744 or visit barharbormusicfestival.org.