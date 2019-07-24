Photography workshop

BAR HABOR — Mike Leonard of “Photo Tourism by Mike” will host a talk on how to take better photos with a camera and cell phone Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. The talk is co-sponsored by the Bar Harbor Whale Watch.

“Bring along a camera for this hands-on workshop and Leonard will walk attendees through the easy changes they can make instantly to take better photos,” organizers said. “He will talk about exposure, white balance, using the HDR setting, basic composition and more.”

The talk is free and open to the public and registration is not required. Contact 288-4245.