Photographer, birder explains exhibit process

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Noted photographer and birder David Speiser has been pairing his technical skills and his love of birds for more than 25 years to capture images in the field worldwide.

Speiser will discuss his Birds in Focus” exhibit, on display now at Wendell Gilley Museum, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, both in person at the Gilley and online.

From choosing a theme, deciding on a photo finisher, space concerns, cost and which images should be displayed, how does an exhibit come together? The audience will be the curators, looking at images of the same species and deciding which would be a great choice and why, and discussing the artist’s decisions to see if they match up.

Speiser leads trips and teaches photography classes for New York City Audubon. His images have been featured at the Central Park Zoo in New York City, the Royal Botanical Gardens of Ontario, in Audubon Magazine, Birder’s World, Birdwatching, Living Bird, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, in many national parks and national wildlife refuges, and on a U.S. postage stamp. He is a member of the Advisory Council for New York City Audubon and a former member of NYC Audubon’s Board of Directors. See his work at www.lilibirds.com.

Register online at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events and indicate if attendance will be in person or via Zoom.