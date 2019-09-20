Philosophy’s great divide

BAR HARBOR — Joshua Schwartz will present the third annual Paul Hammond Memorial Lecture on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Schwartz’s lecture “Philosophy’s Division within Itself: Analytic and Interpretative Traditions” will focus on the rift between two philosophical traditions — the analytic and interpretative — that developed during the 20th century. Analytic philosophers conduct conceptual investigations, which involve studying the language in which the concepts in question are, or can be, expressed. Interpretative philosophers assume that knowledge and meaning are acts of interpretation, hence there is no objective knowledge, which is independent of thinking, reasoning humans.

Schwartz will explore the historical background of the divide between the two traditions and explore the ramifications of the split for thinking about the role of philosophy in the 21st century.

The Hammond Memorial Lecture, in honor of the late Paul Hammond, brings a noted speaker for a talk that explores philosophy for a lay audience. Hammond was a professor of philosophy and was passionate about discussing ideas and current events, as well as promoting well-reasoned and logical arguments and debate.

Hammond and Schwartz both grew up on Mount Desert Island. Schwartz has a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Chicago. He was recently an Assistant Professor at the University of Virgina.

