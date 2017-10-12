Philosophy talk planned

BAR HARBOR — Michael D. Burroughs will give the inaugural Paul Hammond Memorial Lecture at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.

Burroughs’ talk, “Paul, Pluralism, and Public Philosophy: Reflecting on Philosophical Possibilities,” will focus on Hammond’s contributions as a philosopher, friend and community member.

Burroughs also will speak about the impact and role that philosophy can play in public life. He will share examples from his own practice and research in introducing philosophy in K-12 classrooms and other nontraditional locations, such as prisons and retirement communities, and illustrate the significance of philosophy as a fundamental practice in everyday life.

Burroughs, a friend and colleague of Hammond, is the director of the Kegley Institute of Ethics and assistant professor of philosophy at California State University, Bakersfield. He also serves as vice president of the Philosophy Learning and Teaching Organization.

The Paul Hammond Memorial Lecture was established in 2016 and will feature an annual talk that explores philosophy for a lay audience. Hammond was passionate about discussing ideas and current events, as well as promoting well-reasoned and logical arguments and debate.

Hammond, the son of Debbie and Scott Hammond of Bar Harbor and a graduate of the Mount Desert Island High School, was a philosophy professor. He passed away in 2015.

For more on the fund, contact Ruth A. Eveland, library director, at 288-4245 or [email protected].