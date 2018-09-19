Philosophy made plain

BAR HARBOR—Jasmine Wallace, from Villanova University, will deliver the second annual Paul Hammond Memorial Lecture at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.

Wallace’s talk, “How’s Your Momma? How Kinship Shapes Identity,” will explore how who we are and who we grow up to be is a reflection not only of our immediate families and also of our respective villages and our various kinships.

The Paul Hammond Memorial Lecture was established in 2016. Hammond, the son of Debby and Scott Hammond of Bar Harbor and a graduate of the Mount Desert Island High School, passed away in 2015.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.