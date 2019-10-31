Philately is talk topic

BAR HARBOR — Timothy O’Connor will speak at the next Acadia Senior College Food for Thought lunch and lecture Friday, Nov. 15 at Birch Bay Village at noon.

Hot buffet lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and the lecture begins at noon.

O’Connor will portray Benjamin Franklin, who was once the postmaster of Philadelphia, in the presentation about the colonial postal service. Stamp collecting, or philately, is a unique window into history, O’Connor said. Stamped letters from the 18th century can be used to tell the story of the young country.

O’Connor is a summer resident of Seal Cove, and has won the Grand Award at the Seattle Philatelic Exhibition. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Tufts Medical School, and is a retired oncologist. Tim divides his time between Seal Cove and Boston, has been married for 46 years, and has grandchildren in Ellsworth. He enjoys golf, philately and Colonial American history.

The event is open to the public. The hot buffet lunch begins at 11:30 for $12. The lecture begins at noon and is free. Reservations are required for the lunch and the lecture and must be made by Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Contact 288-9500.