Petra & Mo tour MDI 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Barn Arts presents “The Petra & Mo Show,” sponsored by the Southwest Harbor Public Library, at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, under the tent on the lawn of Pemetic Elementary School during the annual Harbor House Flamingo Festival (www.harborhousemdi.org).

This interactive, family-friendly puppet musical is about a mouse and a giraffe making a show together. Produced by Barn Arts and written by Andrew Simon, who performs alongside Maki Borden, Petra & Mo are touring across Mount Desert Island in a new production this summer.

This event is free and open to the public and no registration is necessary. For more information, visit www.swhplibrary.org or call (207) 244-7065.

Barn Arts is a nonprofit organization based in Tremont. Learn more at www.barnarts.me.