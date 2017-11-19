Pet of the week: Sheldon

Sheldon is a 9-year-old sheltie-collie mix. He has been at the shelter for a year and has been through a lot, so he’s a little slow to warm to someone new. He’s looking for a home with no dogs, cats or children.

He’s been searching for a while; no one seems to match his style. But there’s got to be someone who thinks it’s kind of fun to scamper through the snow with a grumpy dog in tow, and think with mutual regard: the other might have played too hard.

We can show you how it’s done, but really you will be the one who takes the time and patience to break through.

SPCA of Hancock County

141 Bar Harbor Road

Trenton, ME 04605

667-8088

Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday