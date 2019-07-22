‘Perfect Wedding’ opens tomorrow

MOUNT DESERT — Acadia Repertory Theatre’s production of “Perfect Wedding” will open Tuesday, July 23 at 8:15 p.m. The show will then run nightly except for Mondays through Aug. 11.

In the play, a bridegroom wakes on his wedding morning in his own bridal suite, with his bride-to-be about to arrive any moment, and finds a strange girl in bed beside him — an extremely attractive girl whom, in the depths of his post stag-night hangover, he can’t remotely remember even having been introduced to.

Worse, during the ensuing panic to get the stranger dressed and out of the way, the bride arrives, the girl is trapped in the bathroom, the best man has to pretend the hidden girl is his girlfriend, his real girlfriend has to be kept ignorant of the fact and the hotel chamber-maid gets mistaken for everybody’s girlfriend.

“‘Perfect Wedding’ is that rare combination — a riotous comedy and a touching love story at the same time,” a statement from the company said.

Contact 244-7260.