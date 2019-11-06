Peace prayer meditation set

BAR HARBOR — ArtWaves will host a “Peace Prayer” sound bath meditation on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 6-7 p.m. in the dance studio on Route 102 in Town Hill.

“Please join us to chant and pray for peace, to sit in stillness, as well as to share in circle,” said event organizers. “Bathe in the healing sounds of bells and bowls, seedpods, shells and drums.”

This gentle sound bath meditation is offered by Reiki practitioner and sound healing guide Eileen Mielenhausen.

There is no registration fee, but donations are welcome. Register online at artwavesmdi.org.

For more information, contact Mielenhausen at 441-2785 or eileen.mielenhausen@gmail.com or visit beaminglightcoaching.com.