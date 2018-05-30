Pastor moving on after 27 years

BAR HARBOR — An Afternoon of Thanks to honor Scott and Joanne Records will take place at the First Baptist Church, 46 Ledgelawn Ave., on Sunday, June 3, from 3-5 p.m. Scott Records’ last Sunday as pastor of the church will be July 22.

The Records have served the First Baptist Church of Bar Harbor for 27 years. “They have had a tremendous impact on our entire community,” said event organizers. “They have loved many people and lead many people through seasons of life. They have been friends and often more like family to those who had the privilege of knowing them.”

“We are happy for them to have the joy of moving closer to their children and grandchildren, and though we are sad to see them go, we are overcome with gratitude for all they have poured into this community over the years.”

Community members are welcome to thank the Records personally at the event.