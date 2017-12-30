Party to celebrate library honor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A public community appreciation party to celebrate the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Five Star Award will be hosted by the staff and trustees at the library on Friday, Jan. 5, from 5:30-7 p.m. This is the seventh year in a row that the library has earned the award.

“Library Journal” recently awarded the five-star rating to the library. Out of nearly 7,400 public libraries in the United States, only 260 receive a star rating, which can range from three stars to five.

There will be music and refreshments. Call the library at 244-7065.