Parks seeks applications for artists-in-residence

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service is accepting applications from professional artists and writers who would like to be considered for Acadia’s 2019 Artist-in-Residence Program.

The deadline for applying is Dec. 31.

Juries that include accomplished artists in various media will select eight applicants to spend two weeks each in the park next year. They will give one public presentation while they are in residence. They also will be required to donate to the park within a year “one finished work of art that depicts a fresh perspective of Acadia that is drawn from their direct experience.”

In announcing the opening of the application period for the Artist-in-Residence Program, Superintendent Kevin Schneider said, “Early national parks owe a part of their establishment to the talents of artists, and we want to continue this type of expression.”

Paintings, sketches and photographs of the Yellowstone region of Wyoming in the 1860s “caught the imagination of Congress” and led to the establishment of America’s first national park, according to the National Park Service.

Typically, only a small percentage of people who apply are selected to be artists in residence in Acadia. Last year, the park received 189 applications from artists in 39 states and three foreign countries.

Artists who are selected for the program are provided free housing by the park for the two weeks they are here. According to the park’s press release about the program, the housing possibilities include “a ranger cabin on a remote island or an apartment on the Schoodic Peninsula.”

More information about the Artist-in-Residence program and the application process may be found at go.nps.gov/AcadiaArt.