Parish House documentary

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — “It Takes a Community” will be screened at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The documentary by Southwest Harbor filmmaker Peter Logue tells the story of The Parish House, a supported housing facility on Mount Desert Island for young adults with disabilities.

“The film demonstrates the power of community and of the partnerships that made this project possible (St. Saviour’s Church, MDI Housing Authority, Community Housing of Maine and Volunteers of America Northern New England),” a statement from the group said.

“The creation of the Parish House is also the story of Local Solutions, a nonprofit formed by parents and community activists for the purpose of creating inspired housing.”

The film is 25 minutes long and will be followed by a question and answer period that will be hosted by Local Solutions.

Contact 244-7065.