SOUTHWEST HARBOR — How much screen time is too much for children? John Palfrey will preview his upcoming book, “The Connected Parent: An Expert Guide to Parenting in a Digital World” in an online event sponsored by the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 5:30 p.m. Local teachers and students will join him in a discussion concerning how to keep younger kids safe from digital harm, and what age a child should be to join social media.

John Palfrey is president of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, was the head of school at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., and is the author of “Safe Spaces, Brave Spaces: Diversity and Free Expression in Education,” and “BiblioTech: Why Libraries Matter More Than Ever in the Age of Google.” Palfrey’s book is co-written with Urs Gasser and will be published in October by Basic Books. To register for this virtual event and receive a link to the Zoom presentation, email [email protected]