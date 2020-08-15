Saturday - Aug 15, 2020
John Palfrey will discuss screen time for children.  PHOTO COURTESY OF MACARTHUR FOUNDATION 

Parenting in a digital world 

August 15, 2020 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

SOUTHWEST HARBOR  How much screen time is too much for children? John Palfrey will preview his upcoming book, The Connected Parent: An Expert Guide to Parenting in a Digital World in an online event sponsored by the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 5:30 p.m. Local teachers and students will join him in a discussion concerning how to keep younger kids safe from digital harm, and what age a child should be to join social media. 

John Palfrey is president of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, was the head of school at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., and is the author of Safe Spaces, Brave Spaces: Diversity and Free Expression in Education,  and BiblioTech: Why Libraries Matter More Than Ever in the Age of Google. Palfrey’s book is co-written with Urs Gasser and will be published in October by Basic Books. To register for this virtual event and receive a link to the Zoom presentation, email [email protected] 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *