BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School class of 2018 will serve an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in the high school cafeteria on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7:30-10 a.m.

Adults eat for $8, children ages 6-12 for $5. Children under 6 eat for free.

The menu also includes scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage. Proceeds benefit the class of 2018.