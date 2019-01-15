Paintings, miniatures exhibited

BAR HARBOR — The work of two artists, Shakine Davis and Mike Murphy, is on display at the Jesup Memorial Library during the month of January. Davis and Murphy live at Sonogee Rehab and Living Center, and both artists have been studying under local artist Betty Allen who teaches art programs for residents at Sonogee.

Davis, 44, was born with spina bifida, became wheelchair-bound and learned to fend for himself at an early age. He graduated from Brewer High School, worked for several years at the University of Maine in Orono, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital, and at the Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation Department.

“A fiercely independent man, Davis has always liked to express himself through painting, and continues to enjoy learning,” exhibit organizers said. “His abstract paintings are done in pastels and acrylics, and his work won ribbons at the Blue Hill Fair last year.”

Murphy, 58, is from Southwest Harbor. After graduation from MDI High School, he worked at Hinckley Boats and Bass Harbor Marine in the machine shop, until he became disabled.

“He enjoys learning and working with Allen and developing his talent for drawing in pencil and charcoal and painting in oils,” organizers said. “Last September several of his works, including portrait, bird and still life entries, won ribbons at the Blue Hill Fair.”

Lately, Murphy has begun creating miniature models made out of Popsicle sticks, tongue depressors and balsa wood. For more information, call the Jesup at 288-4245 or email ledwards@jesuplibrary.org.