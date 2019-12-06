Paintings by Rowell-Kelley

BAR HARBOR — Art by Bar Harbor-based painter Linda Rowell-Kelley will be on display at the Jesup Memorial Library during the month of December.

Rowell-Kelley does much of her work on Mount Desert Island and on other Maine islander. She calls herself “a lifelong student of art” and studied drawing, painting and graphics at the Portland School of Art, now the Maine College of ART. She writes that she works “outside the box’ making spiritual and political statements through art.”

She adds that “as a Reiki practitioner, my artwork has a healing quality, a mixture of what is seen and what is not. I walk the line between realistic art, impressionism and abstraction.”

Rowell-Kelley’s artwork can be seen locally at coastal galleries, restaurants, inns and businesses. She also runs her studio out of her home on the Crooked Road, which open to the public by appointment or chance.

For more information on Rowell-Kelley, visit lindarowellkelley.com.

The Jesup is soliciting artists for future exhibits in the library’s Gladys Franklin O’Neil Periodicals Room.

All types of artwork will be considered for display and all shows are up for a month.

For more information on art shows at the Jesup contact Laura Edwards at ledwards@jesuplibrary.org or 288-4245.