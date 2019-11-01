Paintings by Hubbell featured

BAR HARBOR — Recent paintings by Bar Harbor artist Liddy Hubbell inspired by the colors in Acadia in the fall will be on display throughout November in the periodicals room of the Jesup Memorial Library.

“I use my art to compel fresh observation and inquiry,” wrote Hubbell. “These paintings are meant to engage and challenge the viewer.”

She studied architecture and art at MIT and says her artwork is based on an interest in the patterns of formal association and the psychological exchange made between landscape, inhabitant and viewer.

