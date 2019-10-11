Painting helps hush left brain

BAR HARBOR — Artwork by Beverly Bono will be on display in the periodicals Room at the Jesup Memorial Library during the month of October.

The oil paintings on display span 40 years of Bono’s career, including recent plein-air paintings.

The goal of her work, she said, is “to quiet my scientific left brain and let my right brain create loosely rendered, colorful paintings of the land and sea. How very fortunate I am to be surrounded by such breathtaking subject matter on Mount Desert Island!”

She was inspired to begin painting during her time spent with her Aunt Jane, who signed her up for painting lessons at age eight and nurtured her desire by giving her wooden painting box of oils and her wooden box of pastels. She has continued to do both but said oils are what she enjoys the most.

After years of working as a medical laboratory technologist, Bono began painting again after moving to the Florida Keys. She learned mostly by reading books and was inspired by the artists living and working in Gloucester on Cape Ann including Emile Gruppe and Charles Movalli.

When Bono and her husband moved to Bar Harbor to open the Christmas Spirit Shop, she focused on cultivating new artists for the shop and designing local scenes for them to interpret in their medium of choice.

One of these artists invited Bono to her weekly plein air group.

“That brought me back to my first love, art, and my second love, the outdoors,” she said.

Contact Laura Edwards at ledwards@jesuplibrary.org.