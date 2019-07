BAR HARBOR — Join “Miss Mae” on Wednesday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. for a pajama story time at the Jesup Memorial Library. The theme of the story time is “Owl Love You Forever” and kids can enjoy owl books and craft.

“Miss Mae” will read “Little Owl’s Night” by Divya Srinivasan, “Owl Babies” by Martin Waddell and “Owl Moon” by Jane Yolen. Kids can then make an owl craft to take home with them. Light snacks will also be provided.

Contact mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org or 288-4245.