Oshima Brothers to play at Coda

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Oshima Brothers will make the Mount Desert Island debut Saturday, June 8, at 7 p.m. at Coda Restaruant.

Raised in a musical family in rural Maine and now residing in Midcoast, Sean and Jamie Oshima “have honed a harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop, creating a surprisingly full sound with dynamic vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, octave bass, loops, and percussion,” organizers said.

Their sound has been compared to Milk Carton Kids, The Lumineers amd Mandolin Orange.

Their debut album, “Oshima Brothers,” released in 2016, is a collection of original songs written by Sean Oshima, and arranged and recorded by Jamie Oshima. Their new EP, “Under The Same Stars” will be released in early June. During this past year, they have toured from Maine to Tennessee and across the country to California, were mentioned on NPR’s World Café and garnered hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify.

Dinner serviced begins at 5 p.m. and reservations are recommended.