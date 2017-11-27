O’Ryan is December featured artist

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Linden O’Ryan, watercolorist, will show her work at the Southwest Harbor Public Library for the month of December.

Though she lives in Thomaston now, she is returning after three years for this show. O’Ryan will be at the library on Friday, Dec. 1, from 12-5 p.m. to discuss her work and visit with patrons.

Also, on that day only, she will have a small display of her giclee prints for sale as well as postcard books and printed cards of her paintings. The library will receive 20 percent of all sales that day and for the rest of the month.

Call the library at 244-7065.